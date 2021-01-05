Lobbyists with ties to House GOP see fortunes rising

Stephan: Other countries have corruption, to be sure, but it hasn't been formalized and made legal, as it has in the U.S. as a result of Citizens United and several subsequent decisions. America is the only developed nation that has legalized the bribery of public officials although you have to know how to do it. Not any rube with money can come into Washington and pull it off; that's why there are lobbyists. And all the lobbyists, as this report describes, are gearing up for the new Congress. Reversing Citizens' United, I hope, becomes a priority in the Biden administration.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other House Republicans may see their influence grow in the new Congress as the Democrats’ majority shrinks, according to lobbyists with ties to them. Credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call

Before the elections, lobbyists with ties to House Republicans, such as Annie Palisi, had to wonder how much influence they would have in the 117th Congress. They are not worrying anymore.

While Democrats predicted their party would gain seats in the chamber, in reality they lost at least 12 incumbents — and did not pick off a single House Republican. And that means Palisi, a former House GOP leadership aide-turned-lobbyist with the bipartisan firm Invariant, and others with similar backgrounds are poised to see their fortunes rise.

Democrats’ super slim majority this year in the chamber will offer House Republicans uncommon sway for the minority party, providing opportunities to help broker legislative deals, or sink them. And that means the lobbyists with close ties to GOP House leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and the top Republicans on congressional committees, may […]