Here’s A Look At Congress’ Incoming Freshman Class

Stephan: It is a measure of the division in this country that QAnon supporters have been elected to Congress, but so have 11 openly LGBTQ lawmakers. Here is a list of who America's states have sent to Congress. I think this assures the continued Red/Blue bifurcation of the country and ongoing conflict.

Credit: Eric Baradat / AFP/Getty

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, the 117th Congress is now getting under way as members take their oaths of office on Capitol Hill Sunday.

For many, the process will be familiar territory. But for most of the incoming lawmakers, it’s the beginning of a brand new chapter.

Here’s a look at that group of lawmakers and what their first few days will look like:

Pandemic looms large

The first day brings with it considerably less pomp and celebration than typical opening day proceedings, where Capitol Hill is flooded with newly elected lawmakers and their families.

Instead, the atmosphere will likely be quite somber, especially in light of the death of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died from complications of COVID-19 just five days before he was scheduled to be sworn in.

The pandemic’s presence will also be felt through strict social distancing procedures members will follow on their first day of work, limiting access to the floor. Incoming freshmen are allowed one guest each in the gallery to watch as they take their oaths. Returning members aren’t allowed to […]