Ted Cruz is spearheading a new GOP effort to overturn the 2020 election

Stephan: Ted Cruz is a notably loathsome man, by reputation the most unpopular man in the Senate, and not surprisingly he is doing what he can to destroy democracy in America. But he is far from alone, as this latest report about what the Republican Party is up to. I think it is very important to note that Trumpism is not conservatism, is not traditional Republicanism. It is not what conservatives and Republicans have traditionally supported. It is Trumpism, which is to say christofascism. The real question for me is are there going to be any consequences for these people for their anti-democracy activities.

On Saturday, 11 current and incoming Republican senators announced in a joint statement that they would object to the congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory next week in a futile effort to hand outgoing President Donald Trump an unelected second term in office.

The statement — led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — also calls for the creation of an electoral commission modeled on a similar committee assembled in 1877, saying the commission would conduct “an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states.”

Citing "unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities," the letter also argues that states should be allowed to "evaluate the Commission's findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed."

The days after the 2020 election have indeed seen unprecedented allegations of voter fraud — but all have been found to be without merit by the judicial system, state elected officials, national security officials, and elections officials. Nevertheless, […]