Ted Cruz is spearheading a new GOP effort to overturn the 2020 election

On Saturday, 11 current and incoming Republican senators announced in a joint statement that they would object to the congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory next week in a futile effort to hand outgoing President Donald Trump an unelected second term in office.
The statement — led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — also calls for the creation of an electoral commission modeled on a similar committee assembled in 1877, saying the commission would conduct “an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states.”
Citing "unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities," the letter also argues that states should be allowed to "evaluate the Commission's findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed."
The days after the 2020 election have indeed seen unprecedented allegations of voter fraud — but all have been found to be without merit by the judicial system, state elected officials, national security officials, and elections officials. Nevertheless, […]
Trump’s supporters are trying to start another civil war here in the USA.
