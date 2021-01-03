As COVID-19 vaccines come online, fewer Americans want to take them

Stephan: It may be that we are going to have to see something like a million people die before the stupidity of a large segment of the American public breaks down and those people are frightened into behaving rationally. First, they wouldn't wear masks, and now they won't get the vaccine. At this rate, it will take until the end of 2021, or maybe even longer, before those of us who are being careful are able to come out of isolation. What I am looking at is how many hospitals and hospital staffs just get overwhelmed and collapse; how many small businesses, particularly restaurants close never to reopen; and, how many people 18-24 become so depressed they commit suicide -- the statistics on this are looking very grim.
Health experts agree that the best way to end the COVID-19 pandemic is to vaccinate our way out of it. Unfortunately, Americans’ willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine is waning, even as a punishing third wave claims well over 1,000 U.S. lives each day.
Regardless of age, race or sex, U.S. adults were significantly less likely to say they’d get vaccinated in late November and early December than they were in early April. And though interest in COVID-19 vaccines has waned across the board, some groups of Americans are even less willing to be vaccinated than others.- ADVERTISEMENT –
I really want to see if the vaccines really work and for how long they will protect people who start not wearing masks after they take the shots and whether they can still pass on the virus. It does scare me because the vaccine was created so fast and has not had much time for scientists to understand what log-term effects will be.
If there is one group of corporations that I distrust to have my best interests at heart it is the pharmaceuticals. They created the problem of scepticism and distrust. After listening a great video on the all benefits of Vitamin D and all that is currently known about it, I am asking why aren’t health officials promoting it? Is there a media black out on it? It is inexpensive. How many lives would have been saved if it had been promoted early on? Would there even be a pandemic if we didn’t have an epidemic of Vitamin D deficiency? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ha2mLz-Xdpg&fbclid=IwAR04H1rYC1Hk_pIKu-25H7Npj6KS3oUKnMYvVM6wIITeWpkI_wbRAwMH4cc