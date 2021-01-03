As COVID-19 vaccines come online, fewer Americans want to take them

Stephan: It may be that we are going to have to see something like a million people die before the stupidity of a large segment of the American public breaks down and those people are frightened into behaving rationally. First, they wouldn't wear masks, and now they won't get the vaccine. At this rate, it will take until the end of 2021, or maybe even longer, before those of us who are being careful are able to come out of isolation. What I am looking at is how many hospitals and hospital staffs just get overwhelmed and collapse; how many small businesses, particularly restaurants close never to reopen; and, how many people 18-24 become so depressed they commit suicide -- the statistics on this are looking very grim.

Anthony Kong of the Los Angeles Fire Department prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just as vaccines are becoming available, fewer Americans are willing to take them, according to a new study. Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times

Health experts agree that the best way to end the COVID-19 pandemic is to vaccinate our way out of it. Unfortunately, Americans’ willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine is waning, even as a punishing third wave claims well over 1,000 U.S. lives each day.

The latest evidence for this appears this week in the Journal of the American Medical Assn., and it shows that skepticism toward the vaccines is on the rise among Americans of all stripes.

Regardless of age, race or sex, U.S. adults were significantly less likely to say they’d get vaccinated in late November and early December than they were in early April. And though interest in COVID-19 vaccines has waned across the board, some groups of Americans are even less willing to be vaccinated than others.- ADVERTISEMENT –

Overall, 74.1% of U.S. adults […]