GOP’s Kristi Noem called out by federal judge for having ‘done little’ to stop COVID-19 spread: report

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that a federal judge in South Dakota slammed Republican Gov. Kristi Noem in an order directing a state court to stop delaying a defendant’s trial.
The state court had argued the trial needed to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Judge Charles Kornmann pointed out that the state’s pandemic response has been far too incompetent and disengaged for them to use it as an excuse to deprive people of their Sixth Amendment right to a speedy and public trial.
“South Dakota has done little, if anything, to curtail the spread of the virus,” wrote Kornmann, adding of Noem specifically, “Her example significantly encourages South Dakotans to not wear masks … South Dakota is now a very dangerous place in which to live due to the spread of COVID-19.”
Noem has proudly boasted that her state will not infringe on residents’ liberty with public health restrictions, even as her state reports over 500 new cases a day […]
Why was it necessary to state she is “an attractive woman.” What has that got to do with the premise of the article? Same old sexist comment on a woman’s appearance first. I thought progressives media knew better than that by now.
Why does mentioning she is attractive matter? Because research shows attractive people tend to get more votes than unattractive ones.
Who needs a governor like that? She should be fired and replaced.
I question why when the media brings up a hard story about an older woman they always have to say grandmother or mother in front of her name. Why is it relevant, and would the story be less meaningful or hard if the woman was childless?