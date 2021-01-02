GOP’s Kristi Noem called out by federal judge for having ‘done little’ to stop COVID-19 spread: report

Stephan: Kristi Noem is an attractive woman, but as a governor, she is yet another Republican incompetent. The state only has a population of 899,174, which is less than the population of the 13 largest cities in the country, but it has had 99,164 individuals come down with Covid-19 -- 11 percent of its population -- and 1,488 have died so far from the coronavirus. Why? Perhaps because Noem has blocked all attempts to create a statewide mask mandate, or to establish a policy of proper social distancing. She is just another Republican hack, and another proof that Republican governance is always inferior to Democratic governance. You have to wonder what the people of South Dakota were thinking when they voted her into office, because at the end of the day, it is the voters who bear responsibility for this grotesque healthcare failure.

Another Republican incompetent Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota Credit: RNC screenshot

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that a federal judge in South Dakota slammed Republican Gov. Kristi Noem in an order directing a state court to stop delaying a defendant’s trial.

The state court had argued the trial needed to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Judge Charles Kornmann pointed out that the state’s pandemic response has been far too incompetent and disengaged for them to use it as an excuse to deprive people of their Sixth Amendment right to a speedy and public trial.

“South Dakota has done little, if anything, to curtail the spread of the virus,” wrote Kornmann, adding of Noem specifically, “Her example significantly encourages South Dakotans to not wear masks … South Dakota is now a very dangerous place in which to live due to the spread of COVID-19.”

Noem has proudly boasted that her state will not infringe on residents’ liberty with public health restrictions, even as her state reports over 500 new cases a day […]