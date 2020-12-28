Trump Is Guilty of Sedition and Must Be Brought to Justice

Stephan: I completely agree with this. As I have watched what has happened since the election it has become clear to me that this is not a situation where one can just go on as if nothing had happened, as occurred with Nixon when Ford pardoned him. If democracy is to be preserved it can only happen if there is accountability, not only with Trump but with the orcs with whom he surrounds himself, as well as the 126 House Republicans who played their role in the madness of the last few weeks. If there is no accountability it is a confirmation that the president and other high-ranking government officials are simply above the law and can do as they wish; that is authoritarianism, not democracy.

The Signal: Trump is now talking the sedition talk on a daily basis, and, one has to assume, actively planning ways to walk the sedition walk over the next month. He is meeting regularly with Sidney Powell, Steve Bannon and other plotters, and daily he is being fed a diet of ever more extreme scenarios for overturning the election results. This is no idle chatter, and even if we had once been inclined to dismiss it with words to the effect of “Oh, it’s only the crazy old guy blowing off steam,” we no longer have that luxury. In increasingly specific language, Trump and his band of traitors are advocating some combination of martial law, national emergency, and paramilitarism as a way to cling to power.

Witness: On Friday, Trump reportedly argued, to the dismay of many of his top officials, that he should appoint Sidney Powell (of “Hugo Chávez stole the US election” fame) as a special counsel to investigate election fraud. That was, apparently, too nuts an idea even for Rudy Giuliani to stomach; it was also […]