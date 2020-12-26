‘Unconscionable’ on Christmas Eve: GOP blocks $2,000 direct payments for struggling Americans

Stephan: My wife and I have had an isolated Christmas, as I suspect many of you have as well. It has left me with time to think about things and I find myself appalled and disgusted by the Republican Party. I simply cannot understand how ethical compassionate human beings consciously choose to cause serious difficulty and misery for millions of men, women, and children. I don't know how you face your own conscience, how you read the inevitable stories we will all see over the next few days. If this is not resolved by the end of this day America will be seriously damaged making it that much harder for the Biden administration to repair what has been done. I have read in history how a country destroys itself, but never thought I would live in one.

Kevin McCarthy

On the morning of Christmas Eve, the House Republican leadership blocked Democratic legislation that would provide $2,000 relief checks to Americans struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, obstructing direct payments long supported by progressives and endorsed earlier this week by President Donald Trump.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) attempted Thursday morning to request unanimous consent for an amendment that would increase the $600 relief payments in the newly passed coronavirus relief package to $2,000, but the Democratic effort failed because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) refused to approve the request.

“They can keep blocking and expose which side they are on. We will keep fighting.”

—Rep. Rashida Tlaib

“The House GOP is spending this holiday season trying to block $2,000 survival payments for families struggling to keep food on the table,” tweeted Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.). “Unconscionable.”

After Hoyer’s unanimous consent request was rebuffed, House Republicans attempted at the behest of the president to pass an amendment to reexamine foreign aid provisions in the newly […]