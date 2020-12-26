‘Unconscionable’ on Christmas Eve: GOP blocks $2,000 direct payments for struggling Americans

On the morning of Christmas Eve, the House Republican leadership blocked Democratic legislation that would provide $2,000 relief checks to Americans struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, obstructing direct payments long supported by progressives and endorsed earlier this week by President Donald Trump.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) attempted Thursday morning to request unanimous consent for an amendment that would increase the $600 relief payments in the newly passed coronavirus relief package to $2,000, but the Democratic effort failed because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) refused to approve the request.
“They can keep blocking and expose which side they are on. We will keep fighting.”
—Rep. Rashida Tlaib
“The House GOP is spending this holiday season trying to block $2,000 survival payments for families struggling to keep food on the table,” tweeted Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.). “Unconscionable.”
After Hoyer’s unanimous consent request was rebuffed, House Republicans attempted at the behest of the president to pass an amendment to reexamine foreign aid provisions in the newly […]