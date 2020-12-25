The Long History of How Jesus Came to Resemble a White European

Stephan: Christmas is an ancient holiday far predating Christianity, but it is also a spiritual holiday in the modern sense. Here is a bit of history that speaks to this day in a way that might not at first be obvious. Since Jesus was the son of a Jewish carpenter, that is an ordinary working-class person of the time he almost certainly looked something like a Syrian or Palestinian today with a swarthy Caucasian skin tone, black hair, and dark eyes. The fact that most Christians visualize him as a tall light-skinned, light brown-haired European man, Warner Sallman's image, should tell us something about racism in our dominant religion. Maybe one of the things we should think about this Christmas is how we, both individually and collectively, can give American society the gift of racial neutrality and equality.

The portrayal of Jesus as a white, European man has come under renewed scrutiny during this period of introspection over the legacy of racism in society.

As protesters called for the removal of Confederate statues in the U.S., activist Shaun King went further, suggesting that murals and artwork depicting “white Jesus” should “come down.”

His concerns about the depiction of Christ and how it is used to uphold notions of white supremacy are not isolated. Prominent scholars and the archbishop of Canterbury have called to reconsider Jesus’ portrayal as a white man.

As a European Renaissance art historian, I study the evolving image of Jesus Christ from A.D. 1350 to 1600. Some of the best-known depictions of Christ, from Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” to Michelangelo’s “Last Judgment” in the Sistine Chapel, were produced during this period.

But the all-time most-reproduced image of Jesus comes from another period. It is Warner Sallman’s light-eyed, light-haired “Head of Christ” from 1940. Sallman, a former commercial artist who created art for advertising campaigns, successfully marketed this picture worldwide.

Sallman’s ‘Head of Christ’

Through Sallman’s partnerships with two Christian publishing companies, one Protestant and one Catholic, the Head of Christ came to be included on everything from prayer cards […]