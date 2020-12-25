The Long History of How Jesus Came to Resemble a White European

The portrayal of Jesus as a white, European man has come under renewed scrutiny during this period of introspection over the legacy of racism in society.
As protesters called for the removal of Confederate statues in the U.S., activist Shaun King went further, suggesting that murals and artwork depicting “white Jesus” should “come down.”
His concerns about the depiction of Christ and how it is used to uphold notions of white supremacy are not isolated. Prominent scholars and the archbishop of Canterbury have called to reconsider Jesus’ portrayal as a white man.
As a European Renaissance art historian, I study the evolving image of Jesus Christ from A.D. 1350 to 1600. Some of the best-known depictions of Christ, from Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” to Michelangelo’s “Last Judgment” in the Sistine Chapel, were produced during this period.
But the all-time most-reproduced image of Jesus comes from another period. It is Warner Sallman’s light-eyed, light-haired “Head of Christ” from 1940. Sallman, a former commercial artist who created art for advertising campaigns, successfully marketed this picture worldwide.
Through Sallman’s partnerships with two Christian publishing companies, one Protestant and one Catholic, the Head of Christ came to be included on everything from prayer cards […]
Both parents of Jesus were descendants of David, who is described in the bible as having red hair and a ruddy complexion. If there is any consistency to heredity, then Jesus would be described today as white, not swarthy. There were no Palestinians or Syrians occupying Judea or Galilee at the time of Christ’s birth. Jews tended to marry only inside their religion. Most pictures of Jesus don’t show him with the typically curved Semitic nose, as would be expected. Artists ignorantly display the normal Greek or Germanic straight nose.
Merry Christmas, joy and peace to all! The ancient Christian churches’ depictions of Jesus are much more akin to what Stephan describes the person of him to be (see below) and not what some modern artist of the last 100 years has drawn. As well, the eastern rites (vs the Roman church) remain much closer to the ancient founding of Christian faith, which teaches unconditional love, forgiveness, charity, humility. Man has the uncanny ability
to take something created as good and, over time twist it into something unrecognizable. Wishing everyone a happy 2021! Tom N