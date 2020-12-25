Merry Christmas

Stephan: This has been an awful year, both personally and as a society, for many of us as I have learned from the correspondence I have received from readers. I am sorry to have had to post so many depressing stories this year, but when I started SR back in 1991, I did so making the commitment to myself and my readers, that I would publish only the most accurate and important facts about trends that I could discover, without concern for partisanship or special interest. My standard was to support the fostering of wellbeing at every level for all the beings that make up earth's matrix of consciousness. I think we stand at a crossroads now, and that in 2021 we have a choice. We can either continue down the path we are on now, or we can take the debacle of the Trump years as a wake-up call, and make the decision to turn from that path which so clearly leads to misery, illness, death, and destruction, and instead rededicate ourselves to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all. The choice is ours, and each of us must make it, and express it not just in our attitudes but, also, in the small decisions we make each day. Ask yourself: If not us? Then who? And if not now, then when? Your Christmas gift to yourself, your family, and all the beings on earth can be that your choice from this Christmas day forward is that all your choices will be the option that fosters wellbeing. There is no finer gift we can give ourselves.