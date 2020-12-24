‘Yes, Exactly,’ Say Progressives After Pence Warns Democrats Will ‘Make Rich Poorer and Poor More Comfortable’

Stephan: Screw you moronic Trumpers who are stupid enough to continue to follow Trump, and screw everyone else but the rich as well. We are a party of the rich, for the rich. Could the Republicans make it any clearer?

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a rally on December 11, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia. Credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty

The grassroots organization People for Bernie on Tuesday advised the Democratic Party to take a page from an unlikely source—right-wing Vice President Mike Pence—after Pence told a rally crowd in Florida that progressives and Democrats “want to make rich people poorer, and poor people more comfortable.”

“Good message,” tweeted the group, alerting the Democratic National Committee to adopt the vice president’s simple, straightforward description of how the party can prioritize working people over corporations and the rich.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1341476510616547330&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2020%2F12%2F23%2Fyes-exactly-say-progressives-after-pence-warns-democrats-will-make-rich-poorer-and&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Suggesting that a progressive approach to the economy will harm the country—despite the fact that other wealthy nations already invest heavily in making low- and middle-income “more comfortable” by taxing corporations and very high earners—Pence touted the Republicans’ aim to “cut taxes” and “roll back regulations.”

The vice president didn’t mention how the Trump administration’s 2017 tax cuts overwhelmingly benefited wealthy households and powerful corporations, with corporate income tax rates slashed from 35% to 21%, corporate tax revenues plummeting, and a surge in stock buybacks while workers saw […]