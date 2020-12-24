Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shoots unarmed Black man

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer was relieved of duty following the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old Black man Tuesday during which he did not activate his body camera, Mayor Andrew Ginther (D) announced.
Why it matters: The shooting of the unnamed man comes after the Dec. 4 death of Casey Goodson, Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, which triggered protests against police brutality.
“Our community is still raw and exhausted from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and, most recently, Casey Goodson, Jr., right here in Columbus.”
— Ginther statement
Details: Ginther said during a briefing the police body cameras contain a 60-second “look-back” feature, which means the shooting was captured before the officer turned on his camera following the incident. But this does not record audio.
- “The officer involved has been relieved of duty, requiring him to turn in his badge and […]