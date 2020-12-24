Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shoots unarmed Black man

Stephan: By the time I saw this report I had already seen three earlier racist police thuggery stories in the last week alone. The police and sheriffs in the United States are seriously out of control.

People hold up signs in Columbus, Ohio, during a Dec. 11 march for Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man, who was shot and killed by law enforcement. Credit: Stephen Zenner/AFP/Getty

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer was relieved of duty following the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old Black man Tuesday during which he did not activate his body camera, Mayor Andrew Ginther (D) announced.

Why it matters: The shooting of the unnamed man comes after the Dec. 4 death of Casey Goodson, Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, which triggered protests against police brutality.

“Our community is still raw and exhausted from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and, most recently, Casey Goodson, Jr., right here in Columbus.”

— Ginther statement

Details: Ginther said during a briefing the police body cameras contain a 60-second “look-back” feature, which means the shooting was captured before the officer turned on his camera following the incident. But this does not record audio.