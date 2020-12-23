Trump Pardons Two Russia Inquiry Figures and Blackwater Guards

Stephan: The worst president in American history is using his final days to try to rewrite the history of the Mueller probe. He is also pardoning crooked corrupt Republican congressmen who supported him, and doing a favor for his friend and supporter and Education Secretary Betsy De Vos' brother, Erik Prince, by pardoning the four killers who worked for him, and randomly murdered 17 Iraqi civilians, including a mother walking down the street with her infant in her arms just because they were pissed off. I am sure this is only the beginning of Trump giving his middle finger to American justice.

In an audacious pre-Christmas round of pardons, President Trump granted clemency on Tuesday to two people convicted in the special counsel’s Russia inquiry, four Blackwater guards convicted in connection with the killing of Iraqi civilians and three corrupt former Republican members of Congress.

It was a remarkable assertion of pardon power by a president who has disputed his loss in the election and might be only the start of more to come in the final weeks before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

Mr. Trump nullified more of the legal consequences of an investigation into his 2016 campaign that he long labeled a hoax. He granted clemency to contractors whose actions in Iraq set off an international uproar and helped turn public opinion further against the war there. And he pardoned three members of his party who had become high-profile examples of public corruption.

Among those pardoned was George Papadopoulos, who was a foreign policy adviser to Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign and who pleaded guilty in 2017 to making false statements to federal officials as part of the investigation by the special counsel, […]