Congress passes ‘pathetic’ COVID relief bill with billions in gifts for the wealthy

Stephan: As I write this it looks like even this shabby bill to help Americans may not come to anything because Trump claims he will veto it. But what is clear is that Mitch McConnell rigged this bill so that a few crumbs go to ordinary Americans, and wonderful deals go to Republican rich individuals, and corporate sponsors of the party. The United States has become a banana republic without the bananas, corrupt and rigged to favor the rich.

Senate Majority Leader Republican Senator Mitch McConnell

In late-night votes just hours after nearly 5,600 pages of legislative text were released, the U.S. Congress on Monday night approved trillions of dollars worth of government funding and coronavirus relief that will temporarily avert a catastrophic expiration of key benefits, send $600 direct payments to many Americans, and provide billions of dollars in handouts to the rich.

The entire Senate Democratic caucus and every Republican but six voted for the roughly $900 billion coronavirus relief legislation, which was paired with a $1.4 trillion spending package that will fund the federal government through next September. Just two House Democrats—Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)—voted against the coronavirus relief portion of the sprawling package (pdf), which President Donald Trump is expected to sign.

“I voted against the latest Covid-19 relief legislation because it is woefully inadequate in addressing the needs of people,” Tlaib said in a statement late Monday. “I have watched as many of my colleagues rush […]