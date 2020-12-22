What All the Secession Talk Really Means

As MAGA World’s hopes for an election redo have slipped away, an equally improbable idea has begun to percolate among Donald Trump’s most bitterly disappointed followers: secession.
Texas GOP chair Allen West floated the idea of a new union of “law-abiding states,” and Texas State Rep. Kyle Biedermann—previously best known for dressing up as “gay Hitler”—pledged to file a bill in Austin to put the question of Texas secession to voters. Rep. Randy Weber also posted pro-secession material on his Facebook page, becoming the first official in Washington to advocate for disintegrating the U.S. Trump’s most reliable media supporters have likewise spread the idea nationally. Rush Limbaugh, recent recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, this month claimed the country was suddenly “trending toward secession.” Fellow arch-conspiracist Glenn Beck echoed the argument a few days later, as did a raft of blue-check authoritarians. American militias have now begun picking up the scent; one just the other day
Couldn’t they just have Texas? They could build a great big wall around Texas like Trump wanted, and declare him Emperor by Divine Will, and then everyone would be happy.
Ha, Ha.. That would be a good idea, Lauren. Let Trump have a dictatorship like he wants; just not the whole USA.