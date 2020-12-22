What All the Secession Talk Really Means

Stephan: More and more I am seeing comments from Republicans advocating secession. I don't believe for a minute, as this article confirms, that what they actually want is to split up the U.S.. For one thing, Republican governance is so inferior that the Red value states could not function if they were not underwritten by the Blue value states. For every dollar a Blue state puts into the treasury it takes out less than a dollar in federal benefits. For every dollar a Red state puts in they take out more than a dollar. The difference is the amount the Blue states underwrite the Red states. What the Red states do want is a christofascist authoritarian government in which White men are always in command.

The Republican drive for Secession

As MAGA World’s hopes for an election redo have slipped away, an equally improbable idea has begun to percolate among Donald Trump’s most bitterly disappointed followers: secession.

Texas GOP chair Allen West floated the idea of a new union of “law-abiding states,” and Texas State Rep. Kyle Biedermann—previously best known for dressing up as “gay Hitler”—pledged to file a bill in Austin to put the question of Texas secession to voters. Rep. Randy Weber also posted pro-secession material on his Facebook page, becoming the first official in Washington to advocate for disintegrating the U.S. Trump’s most reliable media supporters have likewise spread the idea nationally. Rush Limbaugh, recent recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, this month claimed the country was suddenly “trending toward secession.” Fellow arch-conspiracist Glenn Beck echoed the argument a few days later, as did a raft of blue-check authoritarians. American militias have now begun picking up the scent; one just the other day