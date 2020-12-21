Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results

Stephan: We have 30 more days of madness and, given what has happened since the election in November, we can expect much evil to be attempted by Trump before he is forced to leave. Just today, Trump is still trying to get the Supreme Court to overturn the election. As all of this has gone I keep wondering what would have happened if the Senate Republicans had had the spine and integrity to convict Trump of his impeachment and removed both him and Pence from office. Pelosi would have become President. A very different election would have occurred; the Covid-19 Pandemic would have been handled competently, and tens of thousands, perhaps a hundred thousand of our friends and family would still be alive; America would still be respected in the world; and, the economy would not have tanked in the way it has, and millions would not have been reduced to hunger and poverty. History will condemn the Republican senators, but that will be small comfort to those of us who have been forced to live through these months because of the failure of Mitch McConnell and his Republican Senate colleagues.

The Supreme Court

President Donald Trump’s campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state’s rules for mail-in ballots.

“The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud,” Giuliani said in a statement.

Giuliani said the filing sought all “appropriate remedies,” including an order allowing Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature to award the state’s 20 electoral votes to Trump. Biden won the state by more than 80,000 votes.

The petition is “frivolous” and is not going to stop Biden from becoming president on Jan. 20, said Joshua Douglas, an election law professor at the University of Kentucky.

“The Court will shut it down quickly,” Douglas said.

The Supreme Court on Dec. 11 rejected a lawsuit filed by […]