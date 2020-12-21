A secret hidden in plain sight: President Donald Trump’s role as a Russian asset

Stephan: I think historians in the future will be very clear that if Trump was not an active Russian agent, he was what Lenin called "a useful idiot." The facts proving this are clear and undeniable. Here they are.

Putin and Trump his Russian asset

One need not dabble in conspiracy theories to ask a simple question today: What should be done about Donald Trump having served as a Russian asset for the past four years?

In the wake of the recently revealed Russian cyberattack on the U.S. — apparently unprecedented in its danger to national security — it’s time for Congress, the media and the incoming Biden administration to move beyond the question of “if” Trump was helping his overt ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin. The relevant questions are why and how.

With the nation preoccupied with removing Trump from the White House without force, the timing might not seem ideal. But the results of Putin's engagements with Trump are too many and too obvious: Someone needs to connect the dots.

Today’s 24/7 news cycles are not suited for this task. They rely upon the instant gratification of breaking news stories as they present themselves, not analysis of how events might fit into […]