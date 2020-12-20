In Last Rush, Trump Grants Mining and Energy Firms Access to Public Lands

Stephan: As he prepares to leave office Trump, and the orcs who slavishly serve him, are giving corporations permission to rape and exploit the country's national lands, parks, and forests. And he still has 30 days in office, so many more horrors lie in store, I predict.

The Oak Flat area of the Tonto National Forest, east of Phoenix. Under a Forest Service plan to create a copper mine, much of Oak Flat would be destroyed.

Credit: Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times

The outgoing administration is pushing through approval of corporate projects over the opposition of environmental groups and tribal communities.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is rushing to approve a final wave of large-scale mining and energy projects on federal lands, encouraged by investors who want to try to ensure the projects move ahead even after President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes office.

In Arizona, the Forest Service is preparing to sign off on the transfer of federal forest land — considered sacred by a neighboring Native American tribe — to allow construction of one of the nation’s largest copper mines.

In Utah, the Interior Department may grant final approval as soon as next week to a team of energy speculators targeting a remote spot inside an iconic national wilderness area — where […]