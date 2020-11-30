This Norwegian Start-Up Wants To Build Houses Out of 100% Recycled Plastic

- One billion homes could be created from the world’s plastic waste.
- The Othalo project will create demonstrator homes for Kenya, Cameroon and Senegal.
- 160 million affordable homes are needed in sub-Saharan Africa alone.
Using one of the world’s problems to solve another is the philosophy behind a Norwegian start-up’s mission to develop affordable housing from 100% recycled plastic.
Since 1950, more than nine billion tonnes of plastic have been produced globally, of which only 9% is recycled, according to building tech company Othalo, while almost a billion people live in slums.
It has partnered with UN-Habitat – the United Nations program for human settlements and sustainable urban development – to create components to build three demonstration homes to help tackle Africa’s housing shortage.
“In sub-Saharan Africa alone, the immediate need for low-cost housing is 160 million units,” the company says.
This is expected to increase to 360 million by 2050 as a result of rapid urbanization. But with today’s plastic waste, Othalo believes more than one […]