Monday, November 30th, 2020

This Norwegian Start-Up Wants To Build Houses Out of 100% Recycled Plastic

Author:     Victoria Masterson
Source:     World Economic Forum
Publication Date:     Nov 28, 2020
Stephan:   In contrast to the previous story here is what one might do with plastic waste if fostering wellbeing were your first priority. And I think it is notable that the technology has begun in Norway, a country which has made fostering wellbeing its culture's first priority..
Artist’s impression of an Othalo community, imagined by architect Julien De Smedt.
Credit: Othalo
  • One billion homes could be created from the world’s plastic waste.
  • The Othalo project will create demonstrator homes for Kenya, Cameroon and Senegal.
  • 160 million affordable homes are needed in sub-Saharan Africa alone.

Using one of the world’s problems to solve another is the philosophy behind a Norwegian start-up’s mission to develop affordable housing from 100% recycled plastic.

Since 1950, more than nine billion tonnes of plastic have been produced globally, of which only 9% is recycled, according to building tech company Othalo, while almost a billion people live in slums.

It has partnered with UN-Habitat – the United Nations program for human settlements and sustainable urban development – to create components to build three demonstration homes to help tackle Africa’s housing shortage.

“In sub-Saharan Africa alone, the immediate need for low-cost housing is 160 million units,” the company says.

This is expected to increase to 360 million by 2050 as a result of rapid urbanization. But with today’s plastic waste, Othalo believes more than one […]

