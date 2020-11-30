This Norwegian Start-Up Wants To Build Houses Out of 100% Recycled Plastic

Stephan: In contrast to the previous story here is what one might do with plastic waste if fostering wellbeing were your first priority. And I think it is notable that the technology has begun in Norway, a country which has made fostering wellbeing its culture's first priority..

Artist’s impression of an Othalo community, imagined by architect Julien De Smedt.

Credit: Othalo

One billion homes could be created from the world’s plastic waste.

The Othalo project will create demonstrator homes for Kenya, Cameroon and Senegal.

160 million affordable homes are needed in sub-Saharan Africa alone.

Using one of the world’s problems to solve another is the philosophy behind a Norwegian start-up’s mission to develop affordable housing from 100% recycled plastic.

Since 1950, more than nine billion tonnes of plastic have been produced globally, of which only 9% is recycled, according to building tech company Othalo, while almost a billion people live in slums.

It has partnered with UN-Habitat – the United Nations program for human settlements and sustainable urban development – to create components to build three demonstration homes to help tackle Africa’s housing shortage.

“In sub-Saharan Africa alone, the immediate need for low-cost housing is 160 million units,” the company says.

This is expected to increase to 360 million by 2050 as a result of rapid urbanization. But with today’s plastic waste, Othalo believes more than one […]