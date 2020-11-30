Choked, strangled and drowned. How balloons and plastic bags are killing marine animals

Stephan: In a world where the economy has only one priority and that is profit, with little or no concern for the environmental impact of that worldview, who cares about plastic waste and what it does to the wellbeing of the earth? No one, because there is no profit in it. And this is what happens.

Sea turtle trapped in plastic waste Credit: World Animal Protection

In Florida, a critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle was entangled in a plastic bag that had become filled with sand. The plastic bag had wrapped around the turtle’s neck, which likely led it to drown or suffocate.

In another Florida case, a recently hatched sea turtle was found with two plastic balloons in its gastrointestinal tract, causing a blockage that potentially led to the animal’s death.

Balloons, plastic bags, recreational fishing line and food wrappers are killing thousands of marine animals as they eat plastic items that later perforate internal organs, or become entangled and drown, Oceana said in a new report.

The conservation group surveyed dozens of government agencies, organizations and institutions to paint a grim picture of the impact of plastic on marine mammals and sea turtles in the United States. Oceana compiled data on plastic ingestion and entanglements, and called the growing plastic problem “an unfolding disaster” for marine animals in U.S. waters.

“Single-use plastics are simply everywhere, so this was an attempt to quantify the damage to marine life in […]