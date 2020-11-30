Biden’s latest appointment, John Kerry, signals how the new administration will handle the climate crisis

Stephan: I think John Kerry is a good choice to oversee America's response to climate change. He has a long history of integrity, an exemplary record of handling negotiations, and an established commitment to fostering wellbeing. I take his appointment as good news.

John Kerry, Biden’s pick to oversee America’s response to climate change.

Credit: Kevin Lamarque /Reuters

In a flurry of new cabinet appointments on Monday, the Biden transition team announced that John Kerry — a former secretary of state and key player in crafting the Paris climate agreement — will take over the crucial role of presidential special envoy on climate change.

Kerry will get a seat on the National Security Council, the chief body responsible for planning foreign policy and military matters. It’s the first time anyone on the council will be focused solely on the climate, and the latest sign that President-elect Joe Biden intends to use the tools of foreign policy — and not just executive actions at home — to combat global warming.

“The big question has been, ‘How serious is the new administration about climate change?’” said Nathaniel Keohane, senior vice president of the Environmental Defense Fund. “This is a tremendously important signal. It says that the Biden administration is committed to making climate change front and center in terms of how we engage with the world.”

The Obama administration […]