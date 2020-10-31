Trump strips protections for endangered gray wolves

Stephan: For years now I have been tracking a horrible trend: Donald Trump's blatant degradation of the environment and the destruction of America's system of national parks, and forests. Here is the latest depredation. A whole range of studies, particularly in Yellowstone have proven that wolves are essential to the land's ecosystem. Yet to garner the support of cattle ranchers, hunters, and the timber industry, Trump has removed the protection of the wolves.

A female gray wolf and two of the three pups born in 2017 were captured by a remote camera in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. Credit: U.S. Forest Service/AP

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it is stripping gray wolves of their Endangered Species Act protections in the Lower 48 states, ignoring an outcry from conservation groups and scientists who say the animals will be slaughtered as a result and might not survive.

Under a final rule expected to go into effect early next week, Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt said state wildlife agencies will assume control of managing an estimated 6,000 wolves, mostly in three Midwestern states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. About 1,800 gray wolves are present in other states such as Oregon, California and Washington.

“Today’s action reflects the Trump Administration’s continued commitment to species conservation based on the parameters of the law and the best scientific and commercial data available,” Bernhardt said in a statement. “After more than 45 years as a listed species, the gray wolf has exceeded all […]