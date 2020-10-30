At Least 6 Trump Cabinet Secretaries Are Accused or Under Investigation for Violating Federal Law

Stephan: I published a piece a few days ago showing a comparison of the criminality of the Trump administration, the Reagan administration, and the Nixon administration compared with the administrations of Carter, Clinton, and Obama. It is clear that in the last 50 years Republican administrations have been far more criminal, based on objective facts, than Democratic administrations. But Trump's is a criminal world unlike anything ever seen in American history. The interesting question is why does that not matter to about a third of the country? Are those people so dim, so willfully ignorant, that they just don't care?

Trump, Pompeo, and Kudlow

At least six Trump Cabinet secretaries are under investigation for violating federal law or are accused of violating federal law, as are an additional eight or more administration officials.The Cabinet secretaries include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. In recent days White House officials have been assisting President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts so intensely that at least one has been officially named a campaign advisor – in addition to being paid by the taxpayers for their day job inside the executive branch.

It’s causing a great deal of outrage in some quarters.

An NCRM investigation finds more than a dozen White House officials are either under investigation or according to a government ethics watchdog or others, should be under investigation for appearing to be in violation of the federal law known as the Hatch Act.

Take White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who is now traveling with the president and appearing on Fox News as a Trump 2020 […]