Trump to gut protections in Alaska’s Tongass forest, the ‘lungs of the country’

Stephan: The rape of the wilderness, and the degradation of America's public lands, forests, and parks during the term of Donald Trump is a desecration that will be long remembered. Here is his latest depredation.

The administration’s decision ignores overwhelming public support for keeping protections in place on the Tongass. Credit: Robert Postma/Getty /Design Pics RF

The Trump administration has announced it will lift protections in Alaska’s Tongass national forest, permitting logging in the world’s largest intact temperate rainforest.

Experts call the Tongass the “lungs of the country” and one of nation’s last remaining bulwarks against climate change. Located on the southern coast of Alaska, it is made up of centuries-old western cedar, hemlock and Sitka spruce trees, and is home to immense biodiversity, including the largest-known concentration of bald eagles.

“It’s ironic that this administration is trying to tout this president’s environmental record when [Trump is] unwinding environmental safeguards all over the place,” said Ken Rait, project director of the Pew Charitable Trust, who two decades ago helped win the protections that Donald Trump is now undoing. “And lifting protections on the Tongass, the nation’s flagship forest, is about the most egregious of all of them.”

The administration’s decision ignores overwhelming public support for keeping protections in place on the Tongass, including resolutions from […]