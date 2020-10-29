Japan, world’s third largest economy, vows to become carbon neutral by 2050

Stephan: While a surprising number of American politicians, particularly Republicans, have a bizarrely relaxed attitude towards climate change, with a few notable exceptions like Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Elizabeth Warren, other countries, having more intelligent governments, are taking climate change very seriously. Here is some good news from Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends an extraordinary session to deliver his policy speech in the upper house of parliament in Tokyo on Oct. 26. Credit: Koji Sasahara/AP

TOKYO — Japan’s new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, committed his country on Monday to reaching a target of zero emissions of greenhouse gases and achieving a carbon-neutral society by 2050, with a “fundamental shift” in policy on coal use.

Suga outlined the major move in his country’s attitude toward climate change in his first policy speech to Japan’s parliament since taking office last month.

“Responding to climate change is no longer a constraint on economic growth,” he said. “We need to change our thinking to the view that taking assertive measures against climate change will lead to changes in industrial structure and the economy that will bring about great growth.”

Suga said innovation was key to achieving the goal, including next-generation solar cells and carbon recycling, and he promised investment in research and development, as well as deregulation and “green investment.”

