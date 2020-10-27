International Study Finds US Republican Party Heading Towards Becoming One of Word’s Most Authoritarian Factions

Stephan: The world sees what 40% of Americans apparently cannot, and that is that Trump and the Republicans are fascists. Here are the facts.

“Only very few governing parties in democracies in this millennium (15%) were considered more illiberal than the Republican Party in the U.S.”

The U.S. Republican Party has been moving in an increasingly regressive and autocratic direction for over a decade and now more closely resembles far-right ruling parties in Turkey, Hungary, and India than typical center-right parties in Western European democracies, a Swedish study published Monday has found.

—V-Dem

In the largest study of its kind, researchers at the Varities of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute at the University of Gothenburg found that since 2004 the Republican Party has “retreated from upholding democratic norms” and is shifting in an increasingly authoritarian direction, especially since the ascension of President Donald Trump.

The study found that the GOP is "now more similar to autocratic ruling parties such as the Turkish AKP and Fidesz in Hungary than to typical center-right governing parties in democracies such as the Conservatives in the U.K. or CDU in Germany."

