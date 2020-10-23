Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, October 23rd, 2020

Fact-Checking the Final Presidential Debate

Stephan:   It's hard to keep track of all the lies, so here is the fact checking
The stage of the presidential debate in Nashville. Credit: Amr Alfiky/The New York Times
  • In their final debate, President Trump unleashed an unrelenting series of false, misleading and exaggerated statements as he sought to distort former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s record and positions and boost his own re-election hopes. The president once again relied heavily on well-worn talking points that have long been shown to be false.
  • The president appeared determined to reinvent the reality of the last four years — and the history of the pandemic in 2020 — as he faces judgment on his actions in just 12 days. He once again falsely dismissed the Russia investigations as a “phony witch hunt.” He insisted that aside from Abraham Lincoln, “nobody has done more for the Black community,” an assertion that people in both parties find laughable. And he tried again to wish away the pandemic, saying “we are rounding the turn” even as daily cases of the virus this week topped 70,000 in the United States for the first time since July.
  • The clash between Mr. Biden […]
  1. Phil Hughes on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 6:26 am

    Bottom line: It would be great if someone with integrity, Tulsi Gabbard for example, could be in a presidential race. In her case I think she was a victim of the lack of integrity of the DNC than the American people not looking for someone with integrity.
    Oh well, maybe 2024 …