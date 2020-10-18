Has a U.S. Supreme Court justice ever been impeached?

Stephan: A reader wrote to me asking if a Supreme Court justice had ever been impeached. I immediately thought of Abe Fortas in 1968, but here is a full answer. Personally, I think that Clarence Thomas should be impeached; he is an aggressive fascist, and his wife is a right-wing activist and lobbyist. Not an appropriate fair-minded profile of a Supreme Court justice.

Supreme Court justices serve for life, unless they resign, die or are impeached and removed from office. The reason for their lifetime tenure is to enable them to make decisions free from any pressure by the executive or legislative branches of government. Since the Supreme Court first convened in 1790, there have been 112 justices and only one ever has been impeached.

In 1804, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Associate Justice Samuel Chase. A signer of the Declaration of Independence, Chase was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court by President George Washington in 1796. A Federalist, Chase irked Thomas Jefferson and his Republican allies in Congress, and was impeached on politically motivated charges of acting in a partisan manner during several trials. However, in 1805 Chase was acquitted by the Senate, a decision that helped safeguard the independence of the judiciary. He served on the court until his death in 1811.

In 1969, Abe Fortas became the first—and, to date, only—Supreme Court justice to resign under the threat of impeachment. Named to the court […]