This Michigan GOP sheriff shared a stage with arrested militants — now he’s defending their right to ‘arrest’ the Democratic governor

An anti-mask Michigan sheriff shared a stage with one of the right-wing militants who were allegedly plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor.
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf was a guest speaker at the May rally in Grand Rapids against stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, where he stood alongside kidnap plot suspect William Null, reported WXMI-TV.
"I haven't read everything up on it, I've got other duties to do," Leaf told the station when asked about the kidnapping plot. "It wasn't our investigation. I was shocked, did not see this coming with those guys, but still we can't convict them in the media here, they do have a right to a fair trial."
Leaf is no stranger to the right-wing fringe. He has lent support to the Bundy family and has close ties to the rogue Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association that promotes the legal fallacy that […]