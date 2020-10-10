This Michigan GOP sheriff shared a stage with arrested militants — now he’s defending their right to ‘arrest’ the Democratic governor

Stephan: Report after report makes it clear that the largest and most dangerous threat of domestic violence in the U.S. is White supremacy militia violence. Seventy six percent of the domestic terrorism traces back to these hate-filled groups, and mixed in with the militias are a significant percentage of sheriffs. Here is but one story; there are many. Personally, I think the position of sheriff should be eliminated. It is the only elective law enforcement position in the country, and it seems to attract bullies and thugs.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf

An anti-mask Michigan sheriff shared a stage with one of the right-wing militants who were allegedly plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf was a guest speaker at the May rally in Grand Rapids against stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, where he stood alongside kidnap plot suspect William Null, reported WXMI-TV.

"I haven't read everything up on it, I've got other duties to do," Leaf told the station when asked about the kidnapping plot. "It wasn't our investigation. I was shocked, did not see this coming with those guys, but still we can't convict them in the media here, they do have a right to a fair trial."

Leaf is no stranger to the right-wing fringe. He has lent support to the Bundy family and has close ties to the rogue Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association that promotes the legal fallacy that […]