Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett: Another step toward Christian fascism

Stephan: Amy Coney Barrett is so wrong as a Supreme Court nominee. Imagine the president nominating a Muslim Taliban cult member for the court. Does that seem inconceivable? Well, Barrett is the same thing, only a member of a christofascist cult, part of the movement that has taken over Christianity in the United States, as the Taliban took over Islam in Afghanistan.

Knight After Night Art by Mr. Fish/Scheerpost

The Christian right is content to have the focus on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett revolve around her opposition to abortion and membership in People of Praise, a far-right Catholic cult that practices “speaking in tongues.” What it does not want examined is her abject subservience to corporate power, her hostility to workers, civil liberties, unions and environmental regulations. And since the Democratic Party is beholden to the same donor class as the Republican Party, and since the media long ago substituted the culture wars for politics, the most ominous threat Barrett’s appointment to the court represents is going unmentioned.

All fascist and totalitarian movements paper over their squalid belief systems with the veneer of morality. They mouth pieties about restoring law and order, right and wrong, the sanctity of life, civic and family virtues, patriotism and tradition to mask their dismantling of the open society and silencing and persecution of those who oppose them. This is the real game being played by Christian fascists, who since the early 1970s have […]