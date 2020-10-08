‘The country’s lost its mind’: Polls warning of civil war, violence shows deep partisan chasm over election

Stephan: We won't know how the election will play out until it happens, but the signs of potential violence coming particularly from the Trumper base is very alarming. And it has certainly alarmed a large percentage of the American population.

WASHINGTON – Bill Fry, 61, is a supporter of President Donald Trump in rural Ohio who doesn’t share much in common politically with Matt Edelman, 29, a Joe Biden backer in Brooklyn, New York.

Except this: They both worry about the legitimacy of the upcoming presidential election and fear an outcome that appears tainted could heighten the nation’s already frayed psyche and exacerbate violence in the streets.

They’re not alone. A new poll shows a large swath of Americans harbor deep reservations about the election results weeks before Election Day and are concerned about what actions people might resort to as a consequence.

The YouGov poll of 1,999 registered votersfound that nearly half – 47% – disagree with the idea that the election “is likely to be fair and honest.” And that slightly more than half – 51% – won’t “generally agree on who is the legitimately elected president of the United States.” The online poll was conducted Oct.1-2 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.56 percentage points.

