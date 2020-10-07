Judges Tell Trump His Officials Are Serving Illegally. He Does Nothing.

Stephan: I can think of no other time in American history when a President did something that a court found to be illegal, and he just ignored the judgment and kept on doing it, and everyone just kind of went along with it.

A federal judge declared in September that William Perry Pendley had served unlawfully as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management for 424 days.Credit…Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily, via Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Holding a job unlawfully is not a reason to be fired in the Trump administration.

Last month, a Montana judge ruled that the acting head of the Bureau of Land Management, which holds sway over millions of acres of federal land, should be removed from his position because he was performing his duties illegally. The Interior Department’s response? Tweak his title.

Since March, William Perry Pendley is the third high-ranking administration official that the courts have found likely to be working in violation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, a 1998 law governing how a president may appoint temporary officials. Such findings have been bolstered by the Government Accountability Office and other agencies.

In each case the administration has responded with defiance.

“We depend on an administration’s willingness to comply with the law, including judicial orders, findings of independent agencies, and congressional demands for information,” said Kathleen Clark, a government ethics […]