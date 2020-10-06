Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, October 6th, 2020

QAnon Is Attracting Cops

Author:     Ali Breland
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     SEPTEMBER 28, 2020
Stephan:   And this is what the corporatists who support QAnon are buying, the corruption of American law enforcement.

And as a result of their efforts, as the Gallup Organization reported  this summer, "confidence in the police had fallen five points, to 48 percent, from the year before. Gallup, which started tracking the public’s confidence in a range of public institutions in 1973 during the Watergate scandal, adding the police in 1993, said this was the “first time in the 27-year trend that this reading is below the majority.”

But, and this is important to note, this is not a population-wide decline. Gallup reported that Republican confidence in the police actually went up seven points, and is now at  82%. In contrast, Democrats dropped six points, to 28%.
Credit: Getty

Chances are, you already don’t trust the police. Polls show that most Americans don’t.

But what if the cop patrolling your neighborhood held bizarre and unsubstantiated views? What if there was a chance that officer in the patrol car idling down the block was watching videos about a conspiracy holding that a satanic cabal of high-profile liberal pedophiles is running the world’s most insidious sex ring? Or was swiping through memes popularizing a made-up plot about kidnapped children kept in underground tunnels so their blood can be harvested to help keep wealthy people alive? And what if they sincerely believed it all?

In a small but growing number of places across the country, that’s just what is happening, as police officers have endorsed QAnon, the overarching conspiracy theory comprising these beliefs.“I’m merely someone who sits on my couch late at night with my dog on my lap, iPhone in hand, while seeking the truth.”

Nico Roche, an officer in Bellevue, Washington, was put on administrative leave early this summer after it was found that he violated the department’s social media policies for, among […]

