QAnon Is Attracting Cops

Stephan: And this is what the corporatists who support QAnon are buying, the corruption of American law enforcement.

And as a result of their efforts, as the Gallup Organization reported this summer, "confidence in the police had fallen five points, to 48 percent, from the year before. Gallup, which started tracking the public’s confidence in a range of public institutions in 1973 during the Watergate scandal, adding the police in 1993, said this was the “first time in the 27-year trend that this reading is below the majority.”

But, and this is important to note, this is not a population-wide decline. Gallup reported that Republican confidence in the police actually went up seven points, and is now at 82%. In contrast, Democrats dropped six points, to 28%.