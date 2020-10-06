“Openly trying to cheat”: Trump campaign tells local election officials to ignore voting rules

Stephan: While the news is consumed with Trump's contracting Covid-19 don't think for a moment that he, his orcs, and his cult/party, are not doing everything in their power to sabotage American democracy to assure a Trump re-election. They are, and they are quite explicit about it.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

President Trump’s campaign is waging a behind-the-scenes effort to threaten low-profile county officials into ignoring election rules and sowing doubt in the mail voting process.

Trump’s campaign launched an “unusually aggressive” push on the local level, sending 100 county election officials in North Carolina “threatening letters” and “misinformation” to urge them to disregard a new rule that makes it easier for voters to fix mistakes on their mail ballots, according to the Associated Press. The warnings came after the state Board of Elections settled a lawsuit after ballots cast by Black voters in the state were disproportionately rejected.Advertisement:

The campaign also sent letters to more than 1,800 municipal clerks in states like Wisconsin and Georgia that raised questions about the security of mail voting, according to CNN. The campaign also threatened to sue officials in Pennsylvania for blocking “poll watchers” from observing election offices where people register to vote and […]