Amid talk of civil war, America is already split – Trump Nation has seceded

Stephan:As I check the polls each day, as I have done for months now, what stands out for me is the solidarity of Trump's support. As story after story comes out about his criminality, his cheating, his lying, his incompetence, the corruption he creates around him, and on and on, none of it seems to have any effect on his support. Today, as you can see in the graph from FiveThirtyEight he is at 43.8%. How is that possible given what we saw in the debate Tuesday. How could anyone still support Trump? Yet they do, unwaveringly. And have you noticed the silence from Congressional Republicans? I think Robert Reich is correct, and it is hard for me to see how the United States goes forward without massive change.

What is America really fighting over in the upcoming election? Not any particular issue. Not even Democrats versus Republicans. The central fight is over Donald J Trump.Where Law Ends review: why Mueller failed to hold Trump to accountRead more

Before Trump, most Americans weren’t especially passionate about politics. But Trump’s MO has been to force people to become passionate about him – to take fierce sides for or against. And he considers himself president only of the former, whom he calls “my people”.

Trump came to office with no agenda except to feed his monstrous ego. He has never fueled his base. His base has fueled him. Its adoration sustains him.

So does the antipathy of his detractors. Presidents usually try to appease their critics. Trump has gone out of his way to offend them. “I do bring rage out,” he unapologetically told Bob Woodward in 2016.

In this way, he has turned America into a gargantuan projection of his own pathological narcissism.

To Trump and his core enablers and supporters, the laws of Trump Nation authorize him to do whatever he wants

His entire re-election platform […]