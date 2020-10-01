A hinge moment for America’s role in the world

Stephan: I have been reading the reports in the foreign media about the debate, and the utter loss of status of the United States. Once acknowledged as the world's leader nation, we are now seen as a dangerous bully country led by a madman.

The world may be living through the last gasps of America First— or just getting a taste of what’s to come.

Why it matters: President Trump’s message at this week’s virtual UN General Assembly was short and relatively simple: global institutions like the World Health Organization are weak and beholden to China; international agreements like the Iran deal or Paris climate accord are “one-sided”; and the U.S. has accomplished more by going its own way.

“I am proudly putting America first, just as you should be putting your countries first,” he declared.

Between the lines: The “U.S.-led” system that’s governed international relations for 75 years has been shaken by four years of Trump, and many existing agreements and institutions would not survive a second Trump term.

The other side: Joe Biden has vowed to put the global order back together again. His view, expressed this week by his top foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken, is that “the world just doesn’t organize itself” and America remains the country best positioned to do the organizing.