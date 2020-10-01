A Far-Right Militant Group Has Recruited Thousands of Police, Soldiers, and Veterans

Stephan: It is my view that the most dangerous time the country will face in living memory will be 4 November to 20 January, because while he is still in power, but the election loser, Trump will create a civil war, and I mean that literally. Yesterday I ran a story making the point that about a third of the country are not only comfortable with, but would prefer, an authoritarian fascist government. It is of course a view of willful ignorance because they have no idea what that would really mean, having never lived under such a government. But they are up for it. And, as this article lays out, there are thousands of men and women prepared to take up arms to make that happen. Tuesday night Trump put them on notice to stand back and be ready.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers Credit: Philip Montgomery

Stewart Rhodes was living his vision of the future. On television, American cities were burning, while on the internet, rumors warned that antifa bands were coming to terrorize the suburbs. Rhodes was driving around South Texas, getting ready for them. He answered his phone. “Let’s not fuck around,” he said. “We’ve descended into civil war.”

It was a Friday evening in June. Rhodes, 55, is a stocky man with a gray buzz cut, a wardrobe of tactical-casual attire, and a black eye patch. With him in his pickup were a pistol and a dusty black hat with the gold logo of the Oath Keepers, a militant group that has drawn in thousands of people from the military and law-enforcement communities.

Rhodes had been talking about civil war since he founded the Oath Keepers, in 2009. But now more people were listening. And whereas Rhodes had once cast himself as a revolutionary in waiting, he now saw his role as defending the president. He had put out a call […]