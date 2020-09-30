There Should be No Doubt Why Trump Nominated Amy Coney Barrett

Stephan: I think Barrett is going to be confirmed, and I think both ACA and a woman's right to choose may be gone before Biden is sworn into office in January.

Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, speaks during the announcement ceremony Saturday in the White House Rose Garden. Credit: Shutterstock

Amy Coney Barrett, whom President Trump has nominated to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, was born in 1972, so she can expect to spend several decades shaping both American law and American life. As it happens, a year before Barrett’s birth, Lewis F. Powell, Jr., then a prominent lawyer in Richmond, Virginia, and later a Supreme Court Justice himself, wrote a now famous memorandum to the United States Chamber of Commerce, arguing that businesses needed to take a more aggressive hand in shaping public policy. “The American economic system is under broad attack,” he wrote, from, specifically, the consumer, environmental, and labor movements. He added that “the campus is the single most dynamic source” of that attack. To counter it, Powell suggested that business interests should make a major financial commitment to shaping universities, so that the “bright young men” of tomorrow would hear messages of support for the free-enterprise […]