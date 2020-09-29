The Absentee President

Stephan: I have always been amazed that there has been so little commentary on the fact that most days Trump plays golf or watches television most of the time. His actual work schedule is just a few hours. Don't you wish you had a job like that?

The Oval Office of the White House is seen after renovations including new wallpaper August 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

It isn’t just that Donald Trump is crazy.

It isn’t just that he lies.

It’s not just that his administration is filled with chaos.

And it isn’t just that he is “Putin’s puppet.”

There’s another problem we tend to overlook as we react to the president’s bombast, wild claims, misogyny, racism, lies, greed, avarice, and abandonment of all the core principles of our country and his party. We overlook it because it is so common that it is no longer news.

It is this: Donald Trump rarely shows up in the West Wing, and when he does, he is too incompetent to effectively fulfill his oath of office.

The Marine guard posted outside of Trump’s office when he is in it almoste never appears before noon and is rarely seen in the afternoon. There have been days when Trump has held press briefings where the guard wasn’t outside of the door even as Trump entered the briefing room—indicating that Trump may […]