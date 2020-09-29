New book details the way Russians funneled money through Trump’s real estate empire using a money laundering middleman

Stephan: What is now documented makes it clear that Trump ought to be in prison for mammoth criminality and grifting, not President of the United States.

Felix Sater

In a new book, investigative reporter Tom Burgis details the shocking ways in which corrupt leaders used Russian “businessman” Felix Sater to conduct sketchy deals, including ones for President Donald Trump.

According to the Daily Beast, Kleptopia: How Dirty Money is Conquering the World reports the “terrifying” and true tale of overwhelming corruption, “clandestinely fusing their business interests, and forming alliances.”

While corrupt leaders have spent decades "guzzling their nations' wealth," the rest of the world is struggling to keep such lawlessness in check.

“What they crave is legitimacy—for their money and their power,” the Beast described. “That means hijacking democracies, harnessing the rule of law to protect their own lawless fortunes and destroy their enemies.”

If people like Sater can funnel cash quietly through different channels, it can help untrusted regimes garner some form of trust from the global community by hiding their illicit activities. The person who does that is Sater, and his relationship with Trump is well-documented.

“In 2001, one of the tenants of Trump Tower […]