LONG-CONCEALED RECORDS SHOW TRUMP’S CHRONIC LOSSES AND YEARS OF TAX AVOIDANCE

Stephan: Today I am running this single story, which is quite lengthy, yet I hope you will click through and read all of it. I am sure you have already heard the story's highlights, but it is in the details that the full griftiness and dishonesty of Donald Trump comes into focus. This man should never have become President of the United States, and wouldn't have if the truth about him were known. Forty-three percent of the people who could vote did not vote in 2016, and each of us must take it as a personal responsibility to strongly encourage everyone they know to vote in this election. Your future, the country's future, depend on voting Trump out of office, and flipping the Senate so that it is under Democratic control. It is going to take years to undo the damage this criminal psychopath and his orcs have wrought.

Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750.

He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.

As the president wages a re-election campaign that polls say he is in danger of losing, his finances are under stress, beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed. Also hanging over him is a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses. An adverse ruling could cost him more than $100 million.

The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public. His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks […]