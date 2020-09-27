Trump administration advances plan to cut protections for largest national forest

Stephan: It is in the environmental issues that the true vileness of Donald Trump is most evident. He is a truly disgusting human being, and your children and their children will curse his name for the damage he is permitting to be done to the earth and the Matrix of Life.

A bay in the Tongass National Forest, Alaska. Credit: Eleanor Scriven/Getty/

The Trump administration has announced it will move forward with a plan to roll back regulations protecting millions of acres in America’s largest national forest from logging, sparking an outcry from environmental advocacy organizations, Alaskan tribal nations, and fishermen.‘We depend on the Tongass’: Alaskans fight to save US’s largest national forestRead more

More than half of the Tongass national forest – a 16.7m-acre old-growth temperate rainforest in south-east Alaska – has been protected for the last two decades by the so-called “roadless area conservation rule”, which prohibits development in designated wild areas. The US Forest Service is expected to release a final environmental impact statement on Friday which would allow for the Tongass to be exempt from the rule, moving one step closer to ending the protections entirely.

Supporters of the exemption see it as increasing access to federal lands for such things as timber harvests and development of minerals and energy projects. Republican leaders in Alaska have lobbied the federal government to reverse the rule over the last two years. In a Washington […]