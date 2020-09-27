Eyeing the end of gas-powered cars

Stephan: Here, finally, is some good news, augmenting the story I published the other day about California moving out of the carbon era. Even as the Republicans led by Trump try to do everything they can to preserve carbon energy to protect the profits of their friends and supporters, the world is moving away from carbon powered energy.

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Gasoline-powered carsmay be going the way of the woolly mammoth, even if it will take decades to replace them and seems hard to fathom today.

The big picture: Internal combustion engines (ICEs) have powered automobiles for more than 100 years. But the shift to electric vehicles, slow to materialize at first, is now accelerating due to tightening government policies, falling costs and a societal reckoning about climate change.

Driving the news: California said this week it plans to phase out sales of conventional new cars by 2035 in favor of zero-emission vehicles that run on electricity.