Most Americans Want To Wait Until After The Election To Fill The Supreme Court Vacancy

Stephan: The United States is presently undergoing a kind of slow-motion coup that will strangle democracy. Trump and the Republicans in Congress and, certainly, the Department of Justice under Barr are actively supportive and complicit in Trump's effort. The main effort is to call the election into doubt and force the decision into the Supreme Court which will have a new ninth justice who has committed to supporting Trump, and we will see a repeat of Bush-Gore, only worse.

Poll(s) of the week

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg opened up a rare vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, and Republicans are moving quickly to fill the seat. President Trump says he will nominate a replacement for Ginsburg on Saturday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pledged a vote on the nominee this year. (And it looks as if he might have the votes to confirm her.) But polling conducted in the wake of Ginsburg’s death shows that this may be an unpopular decision.

We’ve identified 12 polls so far that have asked some version of the question, “Should Ginsburg’s seat be filled this year by Trump, or next year by the winner of the 2020 presidential election?” And on average, 52 percent of respondents have said to wait, while only 39 percent have said Trump should fill the seat now.

Americans want the election winner to choose a new justice

Polls conducted since Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death asking whether the Supreme Court vacancy should be filled by President Trump now or by the winner of the 2020 election

THE […]