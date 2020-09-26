Guest Commentary: I served under six presidents — four Republicans, two Democrats — only one has failed to serve U.S. national security interests

Stephan: There are still brave Americans who are willing to step forward into the light and to speak the truth of the experience of dealing personally with Donald Trump. The other day it was Olivia Troye and, now, Robert Cardillo. Do you notice that they all tell the same story of an egomaniacal psychopath whose only priority is "What's in it for me?" I think this says as much about Trumpers as about Trump himself. If you are a Trump supporter you are by definition not a rational person.

I spent over 300 mornings in the Oval Office briefing the president and his senior staff. I had the privilege to manage, edit and deliver the president’s Daily Brief a summary of the most timely and critical intelligence threats to the U.S. from 2010 to 2014.

As a Deputy on the National Security Council, I spent over 1,000 hours in the White House Situation Room providing the intelligence assessments which informed critical U.S. national security policy decisions — including the raid that rendered justice for the victims of 9/11.

Since I have been eligible to vote, I have never registered with a political party. I remain an independent with a history of voting for candidates I believe in — I focused on their policy and not their party. Before this election, I have never spoken out for or against a candidate for any office.

But I can be silent no longer.

In the summer of 1976, I was 14 years old and new to Colorado, my father took command of the Western Region’s National Guard. I enrolled in the brand-new […]