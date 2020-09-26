DeJoy Tells Judge Mail-Sorting Machines Can’t Be Reassembled

Stephan: Part of Trump's attempted coup has involved gutting of the U.S Postal Service assisted by his faithful orc Louis DeJoy. There is so much criminality and democracy destruction going on that the demolition of the post office has faded from center stage, but that doesn't mean it is not still going on. Here is the latest, and it is pretty much what you would expect.

Louis De Joy, Trumpian orc Credit: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Bloomberg

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a judge the U.S. Postal Service can’t reassemble the hundreds of high speed mail-sorting machines that were taken apart this year, a project that more than a dozen states allege was intended to undermine the upcoming election.

A nationwide injunction issued last week in Yakima, Washington, should be amended to acknowledge that the machines can’t be put back together, DeJoy and the USPS said in a filing in the case on Wednesday. The machines, dismantled under a DeJoy initiative, were stripped for parts to improve or repair other machines, they said.

“It is therefore not possible to return such machines to service,” the USPS and DeJoy, a major Republican donor, said in the filing.

The Sept. 17 injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian, requires the USPS to reverse disruptive operational changes implemented by DeJoy, including restrictions on overtime and changes to the handling of election mail, such as absentee ballots applications. The order was sought by a group of Democratic state attorneys […]