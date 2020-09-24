Allegations of racism have marked Trump’s presidency and become key issue as election nears

Stephan: When Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts in 1964 and 65, I thought America was finally going to get past the cancer of racism. Boy was I wrong. We have a president whose racism puts George Wallace and Orville Faubus to shame, and he is doing everything he can to stimulate racist hatred in his cult.

Trump and Trumpers Credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

In unguarded moments with senior aides, President Trump has maintained that Black Americans have mainly themselves to blame in their struggle for equality, hindered more by lack of initiative than societal impediments, according to current and former U.S. officials.

After phone calls with Jewish lawmakers, Trump has muttered that Jews “are only in it for themselves” and “stick together” in an ethnic allegiance that exceeds other loyalties, officials said.

Trump’s private musings about Hispanics match the vitriol he has displayed in public, and his antipathy to Africa is so ingrained that when first lady Melania Trump planned a 2018 trip to that continent he railed that he “could never understand why she would want to go there.”

When challenged on these views by subordinates, Trump has invariably responded with indignation. “He would say, ‘No one loves Black people more than me,’ ” a former senior White House official said. The protests rang hollow because if the president were truly guided by such sentiments he “wouldn’t need to say it,” the official said. “You let your […]