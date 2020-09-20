Donald Trump Threatens To Sign Executive Order Disqualifying Joe Biden From Running For President

Stephan: This is how crazy the Trump campaign has gotten. Trump lives in a fantasy of his power.

Trump at Fayetteville, North Carolina rally. Note crowd packed in, all White, no masks.

Credit: Heavy.com

Donald Trump spoke in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday night where he told voters that he might sign an executive order disqualifying Joe Biden from running as his opponent in the upcoming 2020 race. As video posted to YouTube by Trump’s team shows, the president also accused Biden of getting performance-enhancing drugs shot into his rear.

“We can joke, we can play games, we can have fun. You can’t have this guy as your president,” Trump said. “You can’t have — maybe I’ll sign an executive order, you cannot have him as your president.”

The crowd cheered loudly at the suggestion.

Trump also expanded on his often-repeated suggestion that Biden is taking drugs to enhance his mental performance before giving a speech.

“I got a debate coming up with this guy,” Trump said. “You never know. They gave him a big fat shot in the a**… and for two hours, he is better than ever before. Problem is, what happens after that?”

He again repeated his assertion that both […]