America’s cities are facing an immigration deficit

Stephan: Because he is a White supremacist racist to the bone, Trump does not understand that immigrants are essential to America's wellbeing. Neither he nor is factotum Stephen Miller have a clue, I don't think that, as a recent American economy study found immigrants and the children of immigrants founded 45 percent of U.S. Fortune 500 companies, Nor do they realize that rural hospitals are collapsing because they can not get the staff -- immigrant doctors and nurses -- that normally fill their ranks. I have five doctors, and not a one of them is a Caucasian. And farmers are going bankrupt because they cannot get the immigrant workers who harvest the food they feeds you and your family. America is a nation of immigrants; the Whites alone are not enough to make the economy work.

The immigrant medical personnel who keep you and your family healthy

America’s cities are facing a historic shortage of two vital resources: money and immigrants.

Why it matters: Cities drive American economic growth, and immigrants drive cities. The coronavirus pandemic has effectively stanched the main source of talent that municipal economies have long relied upon.

The big picture: As Axios’ Stef Kight reports, COVID-19 has slammed the door on highly skilled foreign workers — and the restrictions and bottlenecks may outlast the pandemic, especially if President Trump wins reelection. Economists warn that could slow the U.S. recovery and reduce competitiveness.