‘There has to be retribution’: Trump openly endorses extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcement

Stephan: America is on a knife edge of civil violence made all the worse because Trump is urging the police to kill more people. There is no argument about this, the proof is all in his own words.

Discussing the recent police killing of a self-described anti-fascist suspected of fatally shooting a far-right activist in Portland, Oregon, President Donald Trump openly endorsed extrajudicial executions in a Fox News interview Saturday, declaring that “there has to be retribution.”

“I put out, ‘When are you going to go get him?’ And the U.S. Marshals went in to get him,” the president told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, referring to Michael Forest Reinoehl. “This guy was a violent criminal, and the U.S. Marshals killed him. And I’ll tell you something—that’s the way it has to be. There has to be retribution.”

Trump’s comments came days after an ordained minister who lives in an apartment complex near where Reinoehl was shot and killed by members of a law enforcement task force earlier this month in Lacey, Washington said it was not at all clear that Reinoehl was armed when police gunned him down.Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

As the Washington Post reported, the witness alleges that “Reinoehl was clutching a cellphone and eating a […]