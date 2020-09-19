Mitch Ready to Steamroll Dems on Ginsburg Replacement

Stephan: Mitch McConnell is a man devoid of integrity. He is a true orc. Yet the people of Kentucky don't seem to care that he has no honor only a lust for power, and at this moment they look like they will vote him back into office for another term. Because he lacks integrity or honor he will, as he says, try to ram through another unqualified Republican to sit on the Supreme Court, and if he is successful we will all have to live with that court for decades.

Mitch MConnell, a man lacking in basic integrity

On Feb. 13, 2016, then-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was found dead in a ranch bedroom in Texas. It was 268 days before the November election and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was quick to quip that there would not be a replacement until the next president was chosen.

On Friday evening, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of complications from cancer 46 days before the presidential election. But McConnell has already made it clear that he sees no reason to wait for voters to weigh in on who should pick her replacement. The Kentucky Republican declared just hours after the death was announced: “President Donald Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

McConnell’s monomaniacal focus on filling the courts with young conservatives will be tested in the next few months by a variety of factors. But the main one will be whether four Senate Republicans will prove unwilling to go along with confirming a replacement for Ginsburg after their party spent 237 […]